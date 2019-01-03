Peterborough United striker signs a new contract

Young striker Mathew Stevens has penned a new two-and-a-half year contract with Peterborough United.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half to the campaign during a loan spell at Slough Town and has been named on the substitute’s bench for the first team following his recall just before Christmas.

Mathew Stevens of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Nicky Devlin of Walsall. Picture: Joe Dent

Manager Steve Evans believes the contract is a reward for his continued development.

Evans said: “It is thoroughly deserved. I have been trying really hard to get him onto the pitch more than we have in recent weeks since he returned from a loan spell at Slough. That will come. He is a young man learning his trade.

“He is an asset for this football club and it was important that with his contract expiring in the summer that his future was sorted out. My recommendation to Barry (Fry) and the board was that we offered him a new deal and I am pleased it is all sorted out. Well done Matty but it is the start of two and a half years of hard work.

“He is learning from the strikers that we have at the football club and will continue to do so. He is an infectious young man and someone that we enjoy having around. Hopefully he will continue to work hard and improve,”