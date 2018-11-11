Peterborough United striker proves a point after public criticism from the manager

Public criticism from Peterborough United manager Steve Evans made striker Matt Godden determined to prove a point in the first round FA Cup tie at Bromley yesterday (November 10).

And the 27 year-old delivered in style scoring twice in a 3-1 first round win which booked a place in tomorrow’s (November 12, from 7pm) second round draw. Posh fought back from a goal down to win after Bromley had been reduced to 10 men by a 45th minute red card for violent conduct.

Posh striker Matt Godden heads at goal at Bromley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Godden, who now has 13 goals this season, took Evans’ criticism on the chin. There was no fall-out between the pair and after the game yesterday Evans suggested he had singled his top scorer out just to jolt him back into scoring action.

“I don’t ever take criticism to heart,” Godden told Peterborough United TV. “As a professional footballer you get criticism for a reason.

“Every manager I’ve played for has criticised me. Sometimes you get it right in your face at half-time, but if you need it you get it and the manager obviously felt I needed it last weekend.

“I did still want to prove a point and I think I did. I was pleased with the goals and a half decent performance.

“The first one was a nice finish and it came at a great time. There was only seconds of the first half to go and they’d just been reduced to 10 men so we went into half time with our heads up while theirs were down.

“And we were very professional in the second half. It can be hard against 10, but we coped brilliantly.

“It was a shock to fall behind. We were comfortable and passed the ball around well for most of the game, but we got there in the end.”