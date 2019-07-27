Peterborough United striker offers thanks, but expresses regret at a lack of opportunity, after leaving the club

Peterborough United striker Matty Stevens has today (July 27) left the club and joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 21 year-old was placed on the transfer list by Posh at the end of last season - just four months after signing a new contract. Forest Green had a £25k bid for Stevens turned down earlier this month.

Matty Stevens in action for Posh against Walsall.

Stevens joined Posh initially on a youth deal from Barnet in 2016, but made just five substitute appearances for the first team despite a prolific scoring record in the club’s junior sides and when on loan at Kettering Town and Slough.

Stevens, who has signed a two-year deal at Forest Freen, said: “I would like to thank the chairman and his directors for the chance to play for a brilliant club. I also thank Barry Fry for the support he has given me.

“I’m lucky enough to have played with some great players and under some great managers.

“My only regret is I’ve not been given a real chance to show what I can do and score goals, but I understand football is about opinions so I’ll have to take it on the chin.

“Lastly I want to thanks the fans who from day one have been with me. The support has been nothing short of unbelievable and the time thay sang my name and called for me to be brought on is something I’ll never forget.

“I wish this great club the best of luck for the future. I’ve made fans for life among the staff and the fans.”

Former boss Steve Evans gave Stevens a new contract just before he left Posh. Another former Posh boss, Mark Cooper, manages Forest Green.