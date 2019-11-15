Peterborough United striker now has a £13 million price tag!

Have your say

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney is a January transfer window target for Burnley and Bournemouth according to a report in a national newspaper today (November 15).

The Sun, following-up comments from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony in the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday, claim Posh want £13 million for the 23 year-old forward.

MacAnthony stated any transfer of Toney would have to smash the record fee for a League One player, currently the £11 Everton paid Charlton for Ademola Lookman in 2017.