Peterborough United striker Matt Godden is in demand again with Coventry City among the chasers

Peterborough United striker Matt Godden is wanted by three League One clubs, including Coventry City.

Coventry City have reportedly bid £500k for a 28 year-old who scored 18 goals on his debut season for the club last term after signing from League Two side Stevenage in the close season for around £400k.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed Coventry’s interest in Godden, but declined to comment on the fee they offered, other than to say ‘£500k would not be accepted’.

Fry said: “We have had numerous bids for Matt, none of which have been accepted. Coventry are one of three League One clubs to have bid for him, but the other two have come in very strongly for the player as well.”

Portsmouth showed interest in Godden earlier this summer before they signed Doncaster striker John Marquis. Pompey were quoted a fee of £750k for a player who is not on the transfer list and who missed yesterday’s 3-1 opening day defeat at home to Fleetwood Town because of a niggle.

MK Dons are known to have previously enquired about Godden.

Fry has said previously: “Matt wants regular first-team football at his age. That’s what he told the manager and that’s understandable.

“But we don’t really want him to go. We think in Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney and Matt we have forwards who will score plenty of goals between them.

“Portsmouth were keen, but we turned their bid of £500,000 down because we wanted £750,000. MK Dons also enquired about him. but they didn’t go as far as making a bid.”

The transfer window for League One clubs closes on September 2. August 31 falls on a Saturday this year.