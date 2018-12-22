Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney’s workrate was far superior to anyone else in the team

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney and goalkeeper Conor O’Malley stood out from the dross in today’s 1-1 League One draw at home to Walsall (December 22)

Posh boss Steve Evans described the performance as ‘poor’ and the Peterborough Telegraph match marks reflected that view.

Posh goalkeeper Conor O;Malley after the draw with Walsall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: He ended up a hero despite having a hand in the Walsall goal with an ill-judged dash from his goalline. He was bothered by the high ball for much of the game, but then he made a great penalty save (after conceding it) and an even better double save in the final moments. Those late saves should have done wonders for his confidence 7

Joe Ward: He struggled defensively throughout and he rarely contributed going forward. He the pace for the full-back position, but he can be weak in the tackle and too easily shrugged off the ball 5

Colin Daniel: The left-back appears to make very little effort to block crosses and he went walkabout for the incident which gave Walsall a late penalty. A struggling defender 4.5

Siriki Dembele on the ball for Posh against Walsall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rhys Bennett: Beaten in the air so often it was a surprise to hear the manager nominate him for man-of-the-match. Tried hard, but without Tafazolli today he needed to take charge at the back and he didn’t 5

Jason Naismith: Looked all at sea for the first 45 minutes and perhaps understandably in his new central defensive role. Improved markedly after the break and made a couple of key interceptions and clearances 6

Alex Woodyard: Lost the midfield battle against bigger, physically stronger players. Offered nothing going forward either. Very disappointing 4.5

Louis Reed: One lovely cross that should have led to a Toney goal in the first-half, but sacrificed at half-time as Posh were outplayed too often in central areas 5

Marcus Maddison: An assist on his 200th appearance for the club was the only highlight from a most lacklustre performance. Stayed on the fringes of the action 5

Siriki Dembele: Another frustrating display from the gifted winger who over-complicates when in possession far too often. Manager clearly frustrated with his current form 4.5

Ivan Toney: Man-of-the-match because of a workrate that no-one else in the team came anywhere near emulating. He looked the most reliable defender at set-pieces and he deserved his 10th goal in 10 games 7

Matt Godden: A quiet game, but it’s not easy playing up top when a team passes the ball so long and so inaccurately 4.5

Substitutes

Matty Stevens: (for Godden, 56 mins) Never in the game 5

Mark O’Hara: (for Reed, 46 mins): Enjoyed a few good moments, but he’s not the same player we were watching in August 5.5

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 79 mins) Not enough time to make an impact.

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Jason Cummings: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).