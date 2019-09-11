Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney avoids ‘simulation’ charge following Sunderland incident

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has avoided a charge of ‘simulation’ following an incident in the recent League One home win over Sunderland (September 14).

Toney was involved in a scuffle that saw Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien dismissed for violent conduct.

Toney went down holding his face after appearing to get caught in the chest. The red card was subsequently rescinded.

The FA said today (September 11): “The matter was reviewed but a decision was taken that it did not reach the threshold for clear case of simulation – so no further action will be taken.”