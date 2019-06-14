Peterborough United striker is still on Pompey’s radar

League One rivals Portsmouth remain keen on Peterborough United striker Matt Godden.

It’s understood Pompey have seen one bid in the region of £400k rejected for a 27-year-old who scored 18 goals in his debut season at London Road.

But Pompey, who are expected to challenge alongside Posh for League One honours next season, have not been put off according to the Portsmouth News.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has just Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman as strikers in his squad and he likes the variety Godden would bring.

The former Scunthorpe trainee possesses an impressive scoring record since returning to the Football League three seasons ago, following time spent in the non-league game.

Snapped up by League Two Stevenage from Ebbsfleet in June 2016, he netted 21 times during that maiden campaign.

That included goals in both games against Pompey, as the Boro inflicted the double over the eventual League Two champions.

During his second season, Godden’s return of 14 goals took his tally to 35 in 87 appearances for the club, prompting his sale to Posh for an estimated £425K in June 2018.

Last season he netted the Posh’s consolation in their 2-1 home defeat to Pompey in September 2018, which lifted the visitors to the top of League One.

Posh manager Ferguson is expected to partner £1.3m capture Mo Eisa with Ivan Toney during the 2019-20 campaign.

Ferguson, though, may be loath to sell to a club which represent promotion rivals in the battle to reach the Championship.