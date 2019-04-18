Peterborough United striker is confident his barren run in front of goal will soon end

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney is confident the goals will soon start flowing for him again.

Toney, a £600,000 capture from Newcastle United in August, has only scored three of his 19 goals in all competitions this season in 2019.

Lee Tomlin in action for Posh at Blackpool last weekend.

The 23 year-old hasn’t scored since claiming the only goal of the game at Oxford on February 16, but he remains relaxed and optimistic.

“Of course I love to score goals,” Toney said. “But we are winning games and that’s all that really matters at this stage of the season.

“I feel I’ve been contributing anyway. I’m happy to be a team player if we keep picking up three points.

“All strikers have sticky patches. I had one myself earlier this season, but there was no panic. I know that if I keep putting myself in good positions the goals will come again.

“I’m lucky to have Lee Tomlin and Marcus Maddison playing behind me. If you make the right run they will put the ball in the right place and with those two setting up the chances I’m sure I’ll stick one away soon.

“It’s the total goals at the end of the season that matters and my overall record isn’t bad. Anyway it makes no difference to me who scores as long as we win and we are looking for another three points at Fleetwood.

“It’s another tough game, but we are going up there with plenty of confidence.”

Toney is expected to play in a team unchanged from the one that battled to a 1-0 win at Blackpool last weekend, although centre-back Ryan Tafazolli faces a late fitness test.

“Ivan played well at Blackpool,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “It’s a shame he didn’t tuck a late chance away as it would have done wonders for his confidence, but every other part of his game was in good order.”