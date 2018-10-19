Peterborough United striker in contention for the Goal of the Month award

Have your say

Peterborough United’s Ivan Toney is in the running for a Sky Bet League One award for September.

His goal at Gillinghm on September 22 is a contender for the Goal of the Month award.

It was a fine team goal given the finish it deserved. As a succession of passes swept the ball towards Toney, he opened up his stance to arc the ball beautifully into the far corner.

The other two nominations are Chris Maguire’s 25-yard strike for Sunderland against Burton Albion and Aaron Wilbraham’s dipping volley for Rochdale against Portsmouth.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on skysports.com

All goals are now available to view and vote for on the Sky Sports website. Search “Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month” for the correct link.

Voting closes on Monday October 22 and the winners will be announced on Friday October 26.