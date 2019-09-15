Peterborough United striker has his sights set high after a third hat-trick for the club in nine months

Peterborough United’s hat-trick hero Ivan Toney has set his sights on finishing top scorer in League One this season.

Toney’s treble in yesterday’s (September 14) 6-0 rout of Rochdale has propelled the 23 year-old to the top of the charts with seven goals. That’s two more than anyone else in the division. Five players have five goals including Posh stars Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison.

Toney has now scored 30 goals for Posh. He’s made 64 appearances (48 starts) since his move last summer from Newcastle United. Yesterday saw his third Posh hat-trick following trebles last season at Bradford City and Accrington Stanley.

“Obviously I’m delighted with the way things are going,” Toney said. “But the main thing yesterday was winning the game.

“My job is to score goals and happily that’s happening. I’m lucky to have Mo Eisa alongside me and Marcus Maddison right behind me. I have a great relationship with both of them.

“I don’t have an actual goals target, but I do want to finish as top scorer in the league so I’d like to get as many as I need to achieve that.

“I’d be just as happy if Mo or Marcus finished top as well though. We all know each other’s games now. I know if I make a run Marcus will find me no matter where he is on the pitch.

“This team can achieve anything this season, but only if we don’t get ahead of ourselves and take it game by game.

“We played well against a Rochdale team who play good football. We pressed at the right time and took advantage of a couple of mistakes.”

Posh are back in action at lowly Tranmere on Tuesday (September 17).

League One top scorers: 7- Toney; 5 - Eisa, Maddison, James Norwood (Ipswich), Jonson Clarke-Harros 9bristol Rovers), Paddy Madden (Fleetwood).