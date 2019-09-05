Peterborough United striker delighted to get off the mark two years after joining the club

Peterborough United teenager Idris Kanu was buzzing to score his first goal for the club on Tuesday (September 3)....two years after moving to London Road.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in a 2-0 Leasing.com Trophy win at Northampton Town. His regular roommate Siriki Dembele also netted as the pair ran rings round an overworked Cobblers defence.

Kanu moved to Posh from Aldershot in August 2017, but Tuesday was just his fourth start. He’s spent time on loan at Port Vale and Boreham Wood since joining Posh.

“I’m buzzing about my goal,” Janu admitted. “It wasn’t the greatest goal, but I don’t mind that.

“The ball just landed at my feet and I got a touch and it went in. I was pleased as I was keen to make an impression having been given the chance to start.

“I should have had more goals, but I enjoyed the game. Me and Siriki kept dispossessing them and breaking on them.

“I’ve played more as a winger than a central striker, but you have to adapt. The more positions you can play the more chance you have of getting in the side.

“I’ve been working hard in training and I also spend time watching the other players when they are doing their work on shape and formation so I am ready to fit in when the chnace comes.”

Kanu will be back in action tomorrow (September 6) when Posh play a behind-closed-doors friendly. He is also expected to play in an under 23 game against Bristol Rovers at the Mick George training ground on Tuesday (September 10).