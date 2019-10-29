Peterborough United striker asks supporters to alter chant about him

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has called on fans to alter a chant about him which is sung during matches.

The in-form striker issued a statement through the club this afternoon (Tuesday) where he asked supporters to create a “family version of the song”.

Although he said he was not personally offended by the lyrics, they are considered to play up to a racial stereotype.

The Posh forward said: “I want to thank the supporters for the way they have backed me since I arrived at the football club. It is great to feel loved by the fans.

“Whilst the song is not offensive to me, it would be great to hear a new family version of the song so all of the young supporters in the stadium can join in too.”