Peterborough United stars were a goal-crazy midfielder and a wing wizard

Two-goal midfielder Mark O’Hara and wing wizard Siriki Dembele were the stars of Peterborough United’s 4-1 win at Rochdale today (August 11).
But there wasn’t a poor performance on show as Posh secured a second win in two League One matches.
Match ratings key: 10=Perfection, 9=outstanding, 8=very good, 7=good, 6=average, 5=poor, 4=stinker.
Aaron Chapman: Quiet, but when called upon late on he responded with a top-class save. Kicked the ball huge distances and one throw travelled beyond the halfway line as well 7
Jason Naismith: Rock solid defensively. Didn’t see many forward forways, but they weren’t required. Excellent positional play throughout 7
Colin Daniel: Very unlucky to concede a penalty as there appeared to be no contact. Defended with great skill and timing thereafter. Made a couple of key tackles and blocks 7.5
Rhys Bennett: Completely untroubled by whatever attacking tactic Dale employed. Very cool under pressure and dominant in the air when he needed to be 7
Ryan Tafazolli: Cruised through the game. Took up superb defensive positions to clear crosses and won his headers as usual 7
Alex Woodyard: He reads the game so well in front of the back four it enables him to make key tackles and interceptions. Booked for a poor tackle in the first-half, but careful not to get into any more trouble 7
Mark O’Hara: More restrained with his forward runs in this game, but he still scored with a header from a well-worked set-piece and with a neat finish after striding clear in the last minute. Good energy, good finisher, good player 8
Siriki Dembele: Outstanding in the first-half when he had a hand in all three goals. Good delivery from set-pieces and some wicked long-range shooting which included one against the bar 8
Joe Ward: Played with impressive discipline. Worked hard and generally kept things simple. Good performance 7.
Matt Godden: He’s always on the move and he’s usually a threat. Claimed a poacher’s goal in this game and denied a second from outside the area by a fine save 7
Jason Cummings: Equalised with a neat header and another who was very lively. Chased everything and kept possession well 7
Substitutes
Ivan Toney: (for Cummings, 72 mins).
Callum Cooke: (for Dembele, 85 mins).
Josh Yorwerth: (for Godden, 90 mins).
Mark Tyler: (not used).
Tyler Denton: (not used).
Louis Reed: (not used).
George Cooper: (not used).