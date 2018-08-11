Peterborough United stars were a goal-crazy midfielder and a wing wizard

Two-goal midfielder Mark O’Hara and wing wizard Siriki Dembele were the stars of Peterborough United’s 4-1 win at Rochdale today (August 11).

But there wasn’t a poor performance on show as Posh secured a second win in two League One matches.

Match ratings key: 10=Perfection, 9=outstanding, 8=very good, 7=good, 6=average, 5=poor, 4=stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Quiet, but when called upon late on he responded with a top-class save. Kicked the ball huge distances and one throw travelled beyond the halfway line as well 7

Jason Naismith: Rock solid defensively. Didn’t see many forward forways, but they weren’t required. Excellent positional play throughout 7

Colin Daniel: Very unlucky to concede a penalty as there appeared to be no contact. Defended with great skill and timing thereafter. Made a couple of key tackles and blocks 7.5

Rhys Bennett: Completely untroubled by whatever attacking tactic Dale employed. Very cool under pressure and dominant in the air when he needed to be 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Cruised through the game. Took up superb defensive positions to clear crosses and won his headers as usual 7

Alex Woodyard: He reads the game so well in front of the back four it enables him to make key tackles and interceptions. Booked for a poor tackle in the first-half, but careful not to get into any more trouble 7

Mark O’Hara: More restrained with his forward runs in this game, but he still scored with a header from a well-worked set-piece and with a neat finish after striding clear in the last minute. Good energy, good finisher, good player 8

Siriki Dembele: Outstanding in the first-half when he had a hand in all three goals. Good delivery from set-pieces and some wicked long-range shooting which included one against the bar 8

Joe Ward: Played with impressive discipline. Worked hard and generally kept things simple. Good performance 7.

Matt Godden: He’s always on the move and he’s usually a threat. Claimed a poacher’s goal in this game and denied a second from outside the area by a fine save 7

Jason Cummings: Equalised with a neat header and another who was very lively. Chased everything and kept possession well 7

Substitutes

Ivan Toney: (for Cummings, 72 mins).

Callum Cooke: (for Dembele, 85 mins).

Josh Yorwerth: (for Godden, 90 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).