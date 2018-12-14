Peterborough United star up for goal of the month prize

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison is in the running for a Sky Bet League One award for November.

His brilliant strike in the 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon on November 27 has been shortlisted for the League One Goal of the Month prize.

The goal ended an eight-month goal drought for Maddison and it was worth the wait as he placed it into the top corner from 25 yards after running past two toiling defenders.

The other two contenders are Ali Crawford’s 20-yard curler for Doncaster Rovers against AFC Wimbledon and Josh Ginnelly’s superb solo strike for Walsall against Sunderland.

Voting closes at 10am on Monday December 17 and the winner will be announced on Friday December 21.