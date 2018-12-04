Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison tortured Exeter City

Marcus Maddison stole the show as Peterborough United beat Exeter City 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (December 4).

Maddison created both goals, scored by Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings, and tortured the home defence during a splendid second-half display. He also struck the crossbar direct from a free kick.

Ratings key: 10=Perfect, 9=Outstanding, 8=Very Good, 7=Good, 6=Average, 5=Poor, 4=Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: When called into action he did well making two smart dashes off his line to smother shots 7

Joe Ward: A quiet night for the converted right-back. One missed tackle led to a half-chance for Exeter, but overall defensively competent. Not seen much going forward 6

Colin Daniel: One brilliant first-half cross almost led to a headed goal for Ivan Toney. It was an easy night for him defensively 7

Rhys Bennett: Lost his bearings a little a couple of times early on. but generally played sensibly and soundly 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Tristan Abrahams was a tricky opponent, but the Posh centre-back had too much nous and too much strength 7

Alex Woodyard: All games come alike to the skipper. Industrious, combative and almost created a goal for Cummings in the first-half after a fine run and pass 7

Louis Reed: Kept the Posh passing game ticking over neatly without trying anything too spectacular, apart from a 50-yard shot that hit the post! 7

Marcus Maddison: Two wonderful crosses for the Posh goals. It was a mixed bag otherwise quality-wise, but he looked like he was enjoying himself. Worked hard enough and struck the bar with a great free-kick 8

George Cooper: One superb pass freed Cummings in the first-half, but he wasn’t in the game enough to be able to demand another start at the weekend 6

Jason Cummings: He had a frustrating night in front of goal until he headed home at the far post. He was good at finding space, but not so good at finishing the chances 6.5

Ivan Toney: A fifth goal in six games for the big striker was a reward for another combative display. He also saw a header hacked off the goalline 7

Substitutes:

Matt Godden: (for Cummings, 81 mins).

Jamie Walker: (for Cooper, 86 mins).

Mark O’Hara: (for Toney, 90 + 3 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Siriki Dembele: (not used)

Jason Naismith: (not used).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).