Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison shoots down his old club Sunderland and he’s not fully fit yet!

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison shot down his old club Sunderland with two goals yesterday (August 31) before warning the rest of League One to watch out for when he’s fully fit!

Josh Knight also scored as Posh beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadum to move up to seventh place in League One.

Posh star Marcus Maddison takes on Conor McLaughlin of Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have won their last three League One matches scoring nine goals and conceding none. Maddison opened the scoring with a spectacular free-kick from 25 yards and completed the scoring with a clinical finish in the second half against a team that finished with nine men. Josh Knight also scored his first Football League goal.

Maddison told the Posh club website: “Beating Sunderland in manner that we did showed the rest of the league what we are about.

“It’s 9-0 in the last three games so we are gelling now after a slow start to the season.

“It was a big game for me as I started my career at Sunderland and without them I wouldn’t be a footballer so I was buzzing to get two goals.

Josh Knight acores for Posh against Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“I hit the free-kick well. They either go 20 yards over the bar or in and this one went in.

“The second goal went through a couple of pairs of legs, but I just concentrated on keeping the ball down as you’ve always got a chance when you do that.

“I’ve never scored a hat-trick and I fancied my chances against nine men, but they stayed in their shape for damage control and we kept knocking the ball around at the back so it never happened.

“They were kicking us a bit, but that was just a sign we were doing our job. They were getting frustrated.

“I’m getting back to full fitness - this was only the second 90 minutes he’s completed now as well and I’m full of confidence. As long as I’m making something happen in a game I’m happy.”

Maddison has enjoyed an outstanding August with three goals and six assists. Posh are praying no-one triggers the release clause in his contract before the transfer deadline on Monday (September 2).