Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison could have signed for Sunderland in the summer....and they might try and sign him at the end of the season

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has added a little spice to Saturday’s (August 31) big League One clash with Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium by revealing the League One title favourites could have signed star Posh man Marcus Maddison in the summer.

MacAnthony admitted he actually offered Maddison to the club he supports as he felt Maddison deserved a summer move to a Championship club, or a big club.

MacAnthony made the shock revelation during an interview with popular Sunderland-supporting podcast the Roker Rapport.

MacAnthony said: “Marcus was entering the last year of his contract so we said we would try and get him a move to the Championship or to a big club outside the Championship.

“Marcus is a Sunderland fan and when we played last season it was obvious their manager fancied him as a player.

“If we were going to sell him it would have to have happened in June to give us time to get a replacement so Barry Fry rang a few clubs.

“We knew Grant McCann wanted Marcus at Hull, but the offer they made was derisory.

“So Barry rang Sunderland chief executive Richard Hill and he said he didn’t rate him and they wouldn’t be bidding.

“Obviously I was shocked as I’m a big Marcus fan.”

Hill confirmed most of Fry’s version of events, but hinted at a move for the player should Maddison’s contract be allowed to run out at the end of the current season.

Hill said: “Marcus was mentioned and I was asked if there was any interest with the buy-out clause set at £2.5 million. I said at that money he was not for me, but when Maddison’s contract has expired then that’s a totally different conundrum.”

Posh hope to persuade Maddison to sign a contract extension before the end of the season.

He has started the current campaign in outstanding form and scored a brillaint goal in a 4-0 League One win at MK Dons last weekend (August 24).