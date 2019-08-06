Peterborough United star makes generous offer to fans

Peterborough United launched their away kit for the 2019-20 season yesterday (August 5) and star player Marcus Maddison has offered to pay for fans to have ‘Maddison 11’ printed on the back.

The generous offer runs until Friday, August 9 (5pm) and Maddison will be present in the club shop tomorrow (August 7, 1pm-2pm) meeting fans and signing autographs.

The new shirt retails at £45 (adults) and £34 (juniors). Away shorts (£22 & £2) and socks (£10) are also on sale in teh shop or online at www.theposhonlinestore.com.