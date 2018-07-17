Peterborough United star issues a fond farewell to the club after completing his move to the Championship

Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards has completed his move to Championship side Ipswich Town.

The 25 year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee believed to be around the £700k mark.

Edwards made 74 appearances (62 starts) in two seasons at Posh that were hampered by injury.

He scored 16 goals and quickly became a firm fans’ favourite thanks to dashing wingplay and his ability in front of goal.

Posh wanted to hammer out a new deal with Edwards, but decided to cash in on the player after he made it clear he would not be signing a new contract when his present deal ran out at the end of next season.

Edwards said: I would like to the thank the chairman, Barry Fry and Grant McCann for the opportunity to play for Peterborough United.

“Also thanks to Steve Evans and the rest of the new staff who have been brilliant with me since coming in.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Posh. I’d liked to have played more games, but picked up two unlucky injuries.

“To all my teammates past and present, and the staff throughout the club, you made me feel so welcome it was a joy to come in to work every day.

“Most importantly the fans have been amazing since the day I signed.

“All the best for the new season and good luck achieving the goal of winning promotion.”