Peterborough United star is waiting patiently for his chance to shine

Peterborough United’s wing wizard Siriki Dembele is convinced his chance to shine will come.

The 23 year-old started just his third League One game of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Gillingham (and his first since the second game of the campaign), but there’s every chance he will be left out again when Accrington Stanley visit the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 23, 7.45pm) to make way for the return of Marcus Maddison.

If it happens Dembele will be disappointed, but he’s also mature enough to look at the bigger picture. He’s confident patience will ultimately become a virtue and he will get to build on a decent first season with Posh which yielded eight goals.

“Obviously not playing as much this season is not ideal for me,” Dembele sated. “It’s been frustrating, but at the end of the day we all have to look at the bigger picture and that is doing what it takes to win promotion.

“I’m sure my time will come. Things change quickly in football and it’s important to make sure you are ready to go when you are selected.

“I was pleased with my contribution as a substitute recently against Lincoln when I had a hand in the first goal, and pleased to get back in the side on Saturday.

“It’s a great team to be involved with as we look like we will score in every game and we have momentum on our side.

“We are confident, but not over-confident. Anyone can win a game of football, especially in League One.”

Maddison is expected to be fit after missing the Gillingham trip with a rib injury. Centre-back Frankie Kent and midfielder Louis Reed are also expected to be available after missing out at the Priestfield Stadium through illness and suspension respectively.

Dembele has struggled to get into the Posh side since they switched from 4-4-2 to a midfield diamond. He started the game at Gillingham at the tip of a diamond and then played as a wing-back before he was substituted.