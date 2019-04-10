Peterborough United star is up for a Sky Bet award

Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One player-of-the-month for March.

Maddison scored four goals, including two spectacular free-kicks, in the month and contributed three assists.

Maddison’s rivals are Barnsley full-back Dimitri Cavare, Burton striker Lucas Atkins and Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Clarke-Harris scored eight goals in March.

Maddison picked up the Posh player-of-the-month prize for March ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Gillingham.