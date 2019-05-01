Peterborough United star is fit, firing and desperate to get the club into the League One play-offs

Lee Tomlin is fit, firing and ready to help Peterborough United into the League One play-offs.

The 30 year-old’s loan spell from Premier League Cardiff City had been a disappointment. His goal in Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 win at Portsmouth was just his second goal since his January return and his first since January 12.

Posh stars Ivan Toney (right) and Lee Tomlin celebrate together at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But a lack of match fitness was Tomlin’s problem. He now looks in great shape just in time to help Posh over the line and into sixth place.

Tomlin’s goal at Fratton Park was followed by two from top scorer Ivan Toney leaving Posh needing to beat Burton Albion at home in their final League One match, while hoping Doncaster don’t beat Coventry at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“The gaffer, Gavin Strachan (assistant manager) and Lee Taylor (fitness coach) have worked unbelievably hard with me to get my fitness up,” Tomlin said.

“A month ago I might not have lasted 30 minutes at Portsmouth such was the pace of the game, but I felt good for the whole 90 and what a game it was!

“It just showed what this team are capable of when we get it right.

“We defended brilliantly and we had to at times because it was hard to keep the ball up top in the first half.

“But we kept trying to go forward and we played some good stuff in the end.

“Obviously I was delighted to score. That’s what I’m all about and hopefully I can fly now and we can get into the play-offs and do well in them.

“Helping this club be successful again is why I came back here and there is no reason why we can’t do it, especially if Ivan Toney keeps his form up.

“That man can do anything. He can score goals, he holds the ball up and he runs the channels. We were under pressure at times, but we still created chances.

“Both me and him have set our standards and we need to maintain them on Saturday.

“We will need a bit of luck, but we can only look after our own result and then see what happens to Doncaster.”