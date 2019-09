Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison is in the running for the League One player-of-the-month prize for August.

Maddison has been nominated after scoring three goals and claiming six assists in six appearances.

Maddison’s rivals for the Sky Bet sponsored award are Ipswich striker Kayden Jackson, Rochdale forward Ian Henderson and Lincoln City goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning (September 13).