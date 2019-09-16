Peterborough United star in the running for August goal of the month in League One

Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has been nominated for the League One goal of the month for August.

Maddison’s 25-yard thunderbolt which set up a 4-0 romp against MK Dons at stadium:mk has been nominated alongside goals from Ben Close (Portsmouth) and Niall Ennis (Doncaster).

Voting is open from 6am today (September 16) to 5pm tomorrow (September 17) with the winner announced on Friday (September 20).

Voting instructions are available on SkySports.com by searching for ‘Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month.’