Peterborough United star has emerged from a tough six-month spell

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison believes he has battled his way through a ‘tough six months’.

Maddison didn’t feature at the start of the current season after missing out on an expected move to the Championship.

Marcus Maddison set up this goal for Jason Cummings at Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He then struggled to find his best form, but he’s been a key man in the last three competitive Posh matches with a cracking goal in the 1-0 League One win over AFC Wimbledon, a brilliant assist in last weekend’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Bradford City and two more assists in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Exeter City in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Maddison is now ready to help bring success to Posh.

“I’ve had a tough six months mentally,” Maddison admitted after the Exeter game. “And when the football isn’t going well it affects the rest of your life. That’s how it’s been with me.

“So it’s good to have that weekly routine back. Playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday is what I want.

“I have things going on, but football is my life. I’ve missed playing.

“I was surprised to read after my goal at Wimbledon it had been eight months since my previous goal. That’s not good. If I don’t score or create a goal I’m disappointed.”