Peterborough United star George Boyd set to miss an emotional playing return to Stevenage, Harrison Burrows in contention to replace him

Peterborough United star George Boyd is likely to miss an emotional playing return to Stevenage in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 9).

Boyd has been troubled by a persistent knee injury and is likely to rest it until Posh resume League One competition against Burton Albion on November 23.

Harrison Burrows (right).

It’s a personal blow for Boyd who moved from Stevenage to Posh in January, 2007, but it could work out well for teenage Academy graduate Harrison Burrows who has been added to the squad.

“There won’t be many changes to the team, but George is a major doubt,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson stated. “He’s had a knee issue for a while now.

“We have plenty of cover in midfield positions including Alex Woodyard and Serhat Tasdemir as well as Harrison Burrows. Harrison will be in the squad. He would give us natural left-footed balance.”

Ferguson is expected to return to the midfield diamond formation on Saturday.