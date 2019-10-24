Peterborough United star George Boyd reveals what helped Posh improve against Accrington and why he’s looking forward to a certain photo opportunity

Peterborough United star George Boyd revealed an unhappy dressing room inspired the 4-0 League One win over Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium last night (October 23).

Cross words were spoken by manager Darren Ferguson and the players at the interval after a poor first-half display.

It was 0-0 at the break, but goals from Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Frankie Kent and Siriki Dembele sent Posh to the top of the table on goal difference.

Boyd assisted on Toney’s goal.

“The manager wasn’t happy at half-time,” Boyd said. “But to be fair nor were the players. We couldn’t get any rhythm to our game in the first-half, but once we scored the game opened up and we won well.

“It was important we stayed patient just like we did in the Lincoln game recently. We couldn’t lose our discipline and start charging around after the ball.

“It’s great to go top. It’s what we are here for. We took a while to get going this season because of new players and a new formation, but we haven’t looked back since going to a midfield diamond.”

Boyd has an emotional FA Cup first round tie to look forward to at Stevenage next month. Posh signed him from Stevenage for a then non-league record fee of £265,000 a dozen years ago.

The fabled Posh ‘Holy Trinity’ of Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean will be back together again as Mackail-Smith is on loan at Stevenage and Mclean is on the Posh coaching staff.

“It will be great to go back to Stevenage,” Boyd admitted. “And it’s been a while since me, Craig and Aaron were together so that should be a good photo opportunity!”