Darragh MacAnthony and Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United squad - who should stay and who should go

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has pledged to back a summer re-build of the playing squad - if new boss Darren Ferguson wants one.

Posh will have 17 current squad players under contract in the summer. Full-back Darren Lyon and centre-back Ryan Tafazolli are out of contract in June and are expected to leave. Here is the Peterborough Telegraph verdict on who should stay and who should go.

A goalkeeper this tall should be more dominant in his own penalty area. Leave

1. Aaron Chapman

A goalkeeper this tall should be more dominant in his own penalty area. Leave
There is potential there. On balance I'd let him go, but if he stays it can only be as a back-up. Leave

2. Conor O'Malley

There is potential there. On balance I'd let him go, but if he stays it can only be as a back-up. Leave
A relative disappointment considering who else was chasing him in the summer (Sunderland, Aberdeen), but he is still a decent right-back who can also play as a centre-back. Remain

3. Jason Naismith

A relative disappointment considering who else was chasing him in the summer (Sunderland, Aberdeen), but he is still a decent right-back who can also play as a centre-back. Remain
A forgotten full-back who needs to go for the sake of his own career. Leave

4. Lewis Freestone

A forgotten full-back who needs to go for the sake of his own career. Leave
