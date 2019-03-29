Peterborough United squad - who should stay and who should go
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has pledged to back a summer re-build of the playing squad - if new boss Darren Ferguson wants one.
Posh will have 17 current squad players under contract in the summer. Full-back Darren Lyon and centre-back Ryan Tafazolli are out of contract in June and are expected to leave. Here is the Peterborough Telegraph verdict on who should stay and who should go.
1. Aaron Chapman
A goalkeeper this tall should be more dominant in his own penalty area. Leave