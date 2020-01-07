Peterborough United splash out £500k on a Barnet midfielder and the fee could rise to a cool £million

Peterborough United have splashed out £500K on National League midfielder Jack Taylor - and the final transfer fee for the 21 year-old could be a cool £1 million.

Taylor, a graduate of the Chelsea Academy, completed the move from Barnet last night (January 6) and has signed a long-term contract. Taylor is an Ireland Under 21 international and has scored nine goals for Barnet this season.

The 6ft 1in midfield man made over 100 appearances for the Bees and Posh boss Darren Ferguson was delighted to get the deal over the line.

It’s the second January signing for Posh after midfielder Reece Brown who moved on loan from Huddersfield Town last week.

“Jack is a player I have known for years,” Ferguson stated. “I tried to sign him for my previous club, but it didn’t get done. It is a big signing for us. The boy is absolutely ready for this step-up.

“He can play in a variety of positions, a variety of formations, has a really good passing range, can score goals from midfield and plays off both feet. The two signings we have made in January have been very important ones.”

Taylor believes it is the right time to make the move and is looking forward to working with Ferguson.

“Once I spoke to the gaffer, I made up my mind,” Taylor said. “It feels the right time for me to make the move. I have been with Barnet for a while and made a decent amount of appearances in the National League and League Two. I feel I am ready for the next step.”

Taylor could make his debut at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 9) when Posh face Gillingham in League One.