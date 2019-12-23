Peterborough United snubbed by transfer target for the second time despite having Steven Gerrard in their corner!

Peterborough United transfer target Greg Docherty has snubbed a move to the Weston Homes Stadium for the second time.

The midfielder, who turned Posh down to stay and fight for his place at Rangers in the summer, has now rejected a loan move to London Road with a view to a permanent deal. He is expected to move to a Championship club when the January transfer window opens.

“Rangers boss Steven Gerard thought we would be an ideal move for Greg, but the player says he has a Championship club to go to,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “We have identified a couple of other targets which we will go for, although there is some hesitation as we don’t want to spoil what is a fantastic team spirit.

“One is a Championship player who could play as a number 10, but I don’t think anything will happen until we’ve played Burnley in the FA Cup.”

Docherty enjoyed a successful spell on loan at League One side Shrewsbury last season,

Fry revealed Posh can make a couple of signings without risking a breach of financial fairplay rules as the handful of players currently out on loan are off the books until June 30. Posh can call them back to play them or to sell them, but they can’t be sent back by their current clubs.