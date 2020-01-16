Peterborough United snap up Championship player on loan

Peterborough United have today (January 16) signed attacking player Sammie Szmodics on loan from Bristol City until the end of the season.

Posh agreed a fee to buy Szmodics from Colchester United in the summer, but the player chose to move to the Championship. The 24 year-old has made just four appearances (two starts) for City without scoring.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Sammie is a very good player. He can play anywhere in the middle of the park in the attacking areas, but he is predominantly one that can play centrally. I am really looking forward to working with him. He is one that I have liked for a long time.”

Szmodics made 162 appearances for Colchester, scoring 38 goals.

He is expected to make his debut in Saturday’s League One game at AFC Wimbledon.

It’s now unlikely Marcus Maddison, who is expected to leave Posh during the January transfer window, will be involved at Kingsmeadow.