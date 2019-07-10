Peterborough United smack Stamford for six with Ivan Toney on target twice

Have your say

Ivan Toney struck twice as Peterborough United predictably hit Stamford AFC for six in tonight’s friendly at the Zeeco Stadium (July 10)

Summer signings Serhat Tasdemir and Niall Mason also netted with Matty Stevens and young Harrison Burrows completing the rout.

Stevens was playing as Matt Godden is away form the club preparing for his mother’s funeral and he opened the scoring midway through the first-half with a close range header after some impressive trickery and an accurate cross from Burrows.

Burrows swept home the second goal after some serious skill from Siriki Dembele on 32 minutes and 60 seconds later Mason burst into the penalty area to add a third Posh goal.

Only Burrows stayed on the pitch for the second-half, but on 58 minutes Toney curled home a free kick from 20 yards.

Toney then struck from the penalty spot 15 midway through the second-half following a foul on Idris Kanu before Tasdemir took advantage of a defensive error to finish nicely 12 minutes from time.

Dan Butler saw a 25-yard effort fly past the post while Jason Naismith also went close. Dembele had seen an early strike well saved, but Stamford rarely threatened in front of a bumper Zeeco Stadium crowd of 1,573.

Winger Joe Ward missed the game because of a slight hamstring strain.

Posh first half: O’Malley, Mason, Beevers, Blake-Tracy, O’Hara, Woodyard, Dembele, Burrows, Eisa, Stevens, Cooper.

Posh second half: Pym, Naismith, Bennett, Kent, Butler, Reed, Burrows (sub Jones 60min), Barker, Kanu, Toney, Tasdemir.