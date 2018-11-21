Peterborough United slash admission prices for FA Cup tie

Have your say

Peterborough United have slashed ticket prices for the second round FA Cup tie with League One rivals Bradford at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, December 1.

Season ticket holders can buy a ticket for between £1 and £10 in advance of the game. It will cost between £3 and £13 for non-season ticket holders.

The match day admission prices will cost between £5 and £15 with admission to the Caroline Hand Executive Suite priced between £5 and £20. These must be booked in advance.

Posh expect to take over 1,000 fans to their League One game at Coventry City on Friday (November 23).

Posh have also started selling tickets for the League One game at Shrewsbury on December 15.

For full Posh ticket news visit www.theposhtickets.com