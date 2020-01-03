Peterborough United signing determined to make up for lost time

Peterborough United’s new signing Reece Brown is raring to make up for lost time.

The 23 year-old attacking midfielder moved to London Road on loan from Championship side Huddersfield until of the season today (January 3).

Brown has played just one game for the Terriers since moving from Forest Green in the summer, but he will be in the Posh squad to face Burnley in an FA Cup third round tie at Turf Moor tomorrow.

Brown said: “I am pleased to be here. I am glad that it has been done early in the window and now I can concentrate on football. This move will hopefully enable me to play some first team football.

“The team are in a good position in the league and hopefully I can help with that. I actually made my first appearance at Burnley’s stadium so it will be good to go back there tomorrow and let’s see what happens.”

Brown will wear the number 12 shirt.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “It hasn’t worked out as well as Reece would have hoped at Huddersfield. They have had a change in manager since he went up there.

“But it’s a good signing for us. He scores goals from midfield, he is technically very good, can play in a variety of positions and we hope that he can improve us.

“He has a bit to prove and I am looking forward to working with him.

“I want to thank the chairman and the owners for backing us on this one and getting it done. We have been working on it for a while now and I am delighted to get it done.”