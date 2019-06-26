Peterborough United signing confident he can make a strong first impression

Summer Peterborough United recruit Serhat Tasdemir insists he’s ready to make the step up to League One from the National League.

Tasdemir is only 18 and started just 11 games for AFC Fylde before Posh came calling in May.

Serhat Tasdemir after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the attacking midfielder, one who is happy in a central or wide role, is confident he can make an immediate impact two divisions higher.

“I’m buzzing and I’m ready,” Tasdemir announced on the first day of pre-season training this week.

“I enjoyed my time at Fylde. I learnt a lot with them and I’m sure I will learn even more at Peterborough. I jumped at the chance to come down here when I heard Peterborough were interested.

“They have such a good record of giving young players a chance and developing them it’s hard to turn them down.

“I’m a confident player. I’m calm and I know what I can bring to the team.

“I guess I am versatile. Number 10 is my preferred position, but I can do a job on the wing as well.

“It was great to get down here and meet all the lads at training. They seem like a great group and now it’s down to me to impress the manager in training and the pre-season matches. First impressions are massive so I will just do my best every day.

“It’s exciting to be here and I want to be involved in a promotion push.”

Tasdemir scored 14 goals in 53 appearances (42 as a substitute) for Fylde and Posh boss Darren Ferguson admits he has signed potential as well as ability.

“Serhat has got lots of potential,” Ferguson said. “We were aware of him for a little while and feel that he can develop with us here at Posh.

“We feel he is a really good player. He scores goals, he creates goals and can play in a number in a different positions, in a 10, or on either flank. He has good balance and can pick a pass.

“I feel he is one that we can work with an improve. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but equally we know that he has really good ability. He is someone that I am looking forward to working with.”

Tasdemir has already represented Azerbaijan at under 19 level, scoring on his debut earlier this year, and has been linked with a host of clubs both in the Premier League and the EFL.

He became the youngest goalscorer in AFC Fylde’s history when he netted in a 2-2 draw against Bromley after bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old in the 2017-18 season.