Peterborough United sign Newport County defender

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has made his fifth signing of the summer with the arrival of defender Dan Butler from Newport County.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced the news on his Twitter account.

He said: “I’m thrilled to announce the signing of top class left-back Dan Butler who joins from Newport County on a three-year deal.

“Anybody who knows football, knows this 24 year-old is a proper bombing, crossing left-back who has a 60-game per season engine and is strong at defending.”

Butler, who has made over 250 career appearances already including 159 for Newport, will officially join on 1st July 2019 following the conclusion of his deal at Rodney Parade. A number of clubs were looking to secure his signature, but he has committed his future to the Posh.

Ferguson is delighted with the acquisition of Butler, who was arguably man-of-the-match at Wembley against Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

He said: “It is a really big signing for us because the left-back area has been a problem position for us and we have now got two to compete in that area of the pitch.

“Dan has played a lot of games for his age and not only that, he has been a regular starter in the last couple of years. That shows his fitness levels are good and that is important when we are looking to recruit. He fits the profile of what we are trying to do. He is a good age but not only that, he is a really good player.

“He had a fantastic season with Newport. He can pass, he can run all day, he has a good spring to deal with aerial duels and I believe he will get better with us. We have worked really hard on our recruitment and have started from the back. We believe we have had made some good signings and there will be more to come.”

Butler said: “This feels the right time and a good stage of my career to make the move and join a team that are aiming to get into the Championship and I am really pleased to be signing for Peterborough United. I am looking forward to working with Darren Ferguson and I cannot wait to get started.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity that I was given at Newport County and the management team there allowed me to go out and express myself and they stuck by me when things didn’t go so well. I like to think that I paid them back in the last two years and have got a lot of games under my belt.

“I really enjoy the role that I have. The modern day full-back needs to be able to defend and get forward to support the attack and I think physically I can handle that challenge. I feel like this move will allow me to grow as a player and continue to improve. This move is everything that I have been working towards.”

Butler started his career at Portsmouth where he made 56 appearances before spells with Aldershot and Torquay United. Then he joined Newport in July 2016. Off the pitch, Butler was named the League Two Player in the Community for his work as a mental health ambassador.

Butler follows in the footsteps of Mark Beevers, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Serhat Tasdemir and Christy Pym in joining Posh in this close-season with Ferguson expecting a number of other arrivals as planning continues for the new Sky Bet League One campaign.