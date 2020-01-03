Peterborough United sign Huddersfield Town midfielder and he’s set for a debut in the FA Cup tie at Burnley

Peterborough United have completed their first transfer of 2020 with the arrival of attacking midfielder Reece Brown on loan from Championship side Huddersfield.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Posh’s interest in the 23 year-old yesterday (January 2) and a loan deal until the end of the season has now been agreed.

Brown only moved to the Championship strugglers in the summer after a couple of impressive seasons at Forest Green, but has made just one appearance for the Terriers and is out of favour under their new boss Danny Cowley.

Brown, who started his career at Birmingham City, scored 14 goals in 94 appearances for Forest Green.

Brown is eligible to play in the FA Cup at Burnley tomorrow and has travelled north with the squad this afternoon after a morning training session.

“We have tracked Reece since the summer,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “We tried to do business with Forest Green then, but understandably he wanted to go to the Championship and to a team that had just been relegated from the Premier League.

“He can play in a variety of positions, in the 10 or on the right side of the diamond. He can play anywhere really. The thing I liked about him is he fits in to a variety of different ways that we can play.”