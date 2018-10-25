Peterborough United sign former Spurs, Newcastle United and Norwich City defender

Peterborough United have strengthened their defensive options ahead of the weekend trip to Burton Albion (October 27) with the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City centre back Sebastian Bassong.

Bassong was a free agent.

The Cameroon international has been without a club since departing Carrow Road but has been playing regularly for Queens Park Rangers in behind closed doors games and scored last week. The 32-year-old started his career at Metz in France before joining Newcastle in 2008 before making a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur for £8 million.

He made over 130 appearances for Norwich City and captained the Canaries in the Premier League. He also had loan spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford during his career. Manager Steve Evans was delighted to strengthen his defensive options.

Posh boss Steve Evans said: “I am delighted. After a week or two talking to Sebastien, we are pleased to able to bring someone of his calibre to this football club. His CV is impressive. If you are a captain of clubs like Tottenham and Norwich City and play at the highest level at the likes of Watford you are obviously a major signing for a club like ours.

“I have taken the opportunity to watch Seb recently when he has played for Queens Park Rangers in behind closed door fixtures. He is fit, he is ready to go. That was important to us particularly if we were to add to the squad at this stage of the season. It was my intention to add to the squad in this area of the pitch, but very selectively, and we are delighted with this signing.

“Enough talking now, the focus now is to get Seb up to speed in the Posh dressing room with the rest of the squad who will welcome him with open arms, and let’s hope he can help us achieve our aims for this football club.”

Bassong will wear the number 28 shirt and could be in the squad for this Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion.