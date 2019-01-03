Peterborough United sign a Northern Ireland international left-back on loan

Peterborough United have signed Sheffield United left back Dan Lafferty on loan until the end of the season.

Lafferty has made 52 appearances for the Blades since joining them from Burnley, initially on loan, in August, 2016.

The 29 year-old has made just one appearance this season, as a second-half substitute in a Championship game against Ason Villa at the start of September.

Lafferty, who has won 13 Northern Ireland caps, started his career at Celtic without breaking into the first team. He has also played for Oldham and Rotherham, making 138 appearances in total.

Lafferty made his Northern Ireland debut in 2012 and last appeared for his country in 2016.

Posh boss Steve Evans managed Lafferty during a successful loan spell at Rotherham United and is looking forward to working with him again.

Evans said: “It will be good to work with Danny again. He had an excellent loan spell for me at Rotherham when he joined us from Burnley. I can still vividly remember that Sean Dyche had an injury at left-back and recalled Danny and he went straight into their side and did well.

“He has had a magnificent spell at Sheffield United but because of the form of Enda Stevens he is down the pecking order and knowing the boy as I do, he wants to play football. We got permission to speak to him and he was really keen to come and be part of it. We are looking forward to working with him again.

“We have a mini-list of players that we have identified and asked Barry Fry to go and do some work on. Sheffield United and Chris Wilder have been great to deal with and we thank them for their support on this deal. We tried to unsuccessfully sign him in the summer. I respected his right to fight for a place at Sheffield United but I have been tracking it since and I am delighted to get it done.”

Lafferty will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough.