Peterborough United sign a defender from Leicester City

Peterborough United have signed Leicester City centre-back Josh Knight on loan until the end of the season.

Knight, who penned a new contract at the King Power Stadium today keeping him with the Foxes until 2021, has completed the paperwork and will go straight into Darren Ferguson’s squad for Saturday’s League One clash with Plymouth Argyle at the ABAX Stadium (February 2). The Peterborough Telegraph linked Posh with a transfer deadline day move for Knight earlier today (January 31).

Knight is an imposing 6ft 1in centre-half that has progressed well through Leicester’s Academy set-up and enjoyed his first full season with the Development Squad in 2016/17. He has been with the Foxes since the age of eight and has featured in the Checkatade Trophy this season.

The 21 year-old has made one senior appearance for Leicester, as a substitute in a League Cup tie in August, 2017.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Josh is similar to Ben White. He is a young defender who has played games in the Checkatrade Trophy and in the under 23 fixtures for his club. Leicester is an excellent breeding ground for players and he has developed really well over the last year or so.

“Josh can play as a full-back or even as a defensive midfield player and that versatility is also important. He ticks a lot of boxes and we have secured this deal ahead of a number of other League One clubs. I am looking forward to working with him.”

The defender will wear the number 3 shirt during his time at the ABAX Stadium.