Peterborough United sign a Championship midfielder

Peterborough United have today (July 2) signed midfielder Adam King on loan from Championship side Swansea City.

Scottish Under 21 international King (22) played for Posh boss Steve Evans on loan at Mansfield last season when he impressed with his composure on the ball. He has joined Posh on loan until January with an option to extend the deal to the end of the season. The move is subject to international clearance.

King has made just one senior appearance for Swansea, as well as a handful of Football League Trophy games for the club’s under 21 side.

He has also played for Crewe and Southend on loan.

King is the the 10th summer signing made by Posh boss Steve Evans who said: “He is a young man that I worked with briefly at Mansfield Town, I took him on-loan to the club. Everyone who takes the opportunity to look at the stats will see that when Adam played, Mansfield won - we certainly didn’t lose.

“He came down to Swansea for a seven-figure fee from Hearts where he made his debut as a 16-year-old. He is a magnificent talent, very highly thought of at Swansea and I would like to thank and acknowledge chairman Huw Jenkins at Swansea for his support in loaning Adam to the Posh and for loaning him to Mansfield last season.

“The kid is very comfortable in central midfield as he demonstrated at Mansfield, but equally I have seen him play at right back where it has to be said, he is more than comfortable. He is an outstanding addition to a talented squad.”

King said: “I worked with Steve and Paul Rayner at Mansfield and I felt that they got the best out of me, so I am looking forward to working with them again.”