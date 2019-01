Have your say

Peterborough United have signed Brighton centre-back Ben White on loan until the end of the season.

White (21) is the second Posh defensive signing of the day. Left-back Daniel Lafferty also moved to Posh on loan from Sheffield United.

Ben White

White has made two League Cup appearances for Brighton. He played against Posh in a Checkatrade Trophy game earlier this season.

White made 51 appearances for Newport County when on a season-long loan last season.

More to come