Peterborough United should have conceded three penalties according to Oxford United manager

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson claimed his side should have been awarded three penalties furing their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Peterborough United yesterday (February 16).

Robinson admitted his side didn’t play well in a game won by Ivan Toney’s late strike, but he insisted they were the better team in a scrappy game.

Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates the only goal of the game at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Let’s not forget there were three blatant penalties – on Gavin Whyte, Marcus Browne and Jerome Sinclair,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“But you can’t blame the referee for his attention to detail when your own house is not in order.

“I didn’t feel at any stage that Peterborough had any dominance in the game, aside from the first five minutes.

“We had the most territorial possession, but it’s a waste of time even saying that because I don’t think we had a cutting edge. I was furious at half-time, I was livid.

“We were getting throw-ins and ambling to them. Who do we think we are?

“There’s an intensity you must have week-in, week-out to perform as a professional footballer, and I don’t see that from my team.

“The whole thing was flat. The performance did not get the fans off their feet, the performance did not keep the fans behind them.

“You can’t come here and say ‘it was quiet’, well you’ve got a responsibility to the fans to perform.

“Win tadckles, be aggressive, play forwards, get it to your wingers and get your crosses in.

“Everything we worked on we went against at certain stages today.”

Oxford dropped back into the bottom four as a result of their defeat. Posh are seventh a point outside the play-off places.