Peterborough United set to ring the changes for AFC Wimbledon visit

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is set to make the first unforced changes to his League One starting line-up of the month for the visit of winless AFC Wimbledon to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 28).

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy and veteran midfielder George Boyd are both expected to start after recovering from injuries.

George Boyd (right) could return to the Posh side on Saturday.

Blake-Tracy, a summer signing from King’s Lynn, has not played since the 4-0 win at MK Dons on August 24 because of a calf injury picked up in training.

Boyd has missed the last three games because of a hamstring issue.

Both players were left out of a 1-0 friendly win for Posh reserves on Tuesday (September 24) when Siriki Dembele scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

“I felt a week’s training would do them more good than playing in a match,” Ferguson said. “They will both be ready to play on Saturday.

“I said after the Doncaster defeat that changes were likely and the players have to accept that to stay in the team they have to keep their stamdards very high.”

Full-back Dan Butler and midfielder Joe Ward are favourites to drop out of the side. Right-back Nathan Thompson would have been in contention to play, but he picked up a groin injury at Doncaster.

“We need to get that Doncaster game out of our system,” Ferguson added. “And we we will do that by winning. Wimbledon haven’t won a game yet, but they caught us out last season so we have to make sure we impose our game on them.

“We’ve seen enough evidence already this season to know that if we our not at our best we will probably be punished.

“Wimbledon have pushed some good teams close this season so they will not be a pushover.

“Every team in League One is capable of making things tough.”

Wimbledon manager Wally Downes won’t be at the Weston Homes Stadium after he was suspended by the club yesterday because of alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.