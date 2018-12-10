Peterborough United set to make changes for FA Cup replay

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans expects to freshen up his starting line-up for tomorrow’s FA Cup second round replay at League One rivals Bradford City (December 11, 7.45pm).

Evans felt a few of his players looked ‘leggy’ during Saturday’s 2-2 League One home draw with Oxford United. Posh played that game after the entire first-team squad made the long trip to Exeter for a Checkatrade Trophy match.

Rival managers Steve Evans and Karl Robinson shake hands before the game between Posh and Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games. Posh led 2-0 with six minutes to go in the original tie against Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium, but conceded two late goals. The winners tomorrow travel to Championship side Middlesbrough in the third round on January 5.

Central defender Sebastien Bassong, left-back Tyler Denton and striker Jason Cummings could all earn a call-up.

“I will probably freshen things up,” Evans said. “It won’t be many changes, but there were a couple who looked a bit leggy on Saturday who would benefit from a rest.

“We had a long week because I wanted to make sure of making progress in the Checkatrade Trophy. We just need to deal with two more away games this week and then we can all have a couple of days off next week.

“We want to progress in the FA Cup. We should have dealt with this tie already, but there’s no reason why we can’t go up to Bradford and beat them this time. We’ve had three disappointing home draws recently against Bradford twice and Oxford and yet we could have won all three games by three goals.

“Oxford manager Karl Robinson told me after Saturday’s game that he felt fortunate they were still in the game at half-time, but we delivered another inconsistent performance and it cost us.

“Clearly we had the chances to win and Matt Godden and Jason Cummings should both have scored. I’m aware of their recent record in League One matches, but neither of them are hiding. They are still getting into goalscoring positions and that’s important so I’m sure they will be both be back scoring soon.

“Jason livened us up when he came on against Oxford and if he’d taken one of the chances he had people would have been saying he was back.

“It was frustrating not to have won, but we remain in a strong position with a team that will get better.”

Godden hasn’t scored a League One goal since October 13. Cummings hasn’t scored a League One goal since August 25.

Posh are back in League One action at Shrewsbury on Saturday (December 15).