Peterborough United set for a great season according to one of the club’s long-term foes

Peterborough United will go on to great things this season despite a sluggish start to the League One season, according to Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Posh have opened the League One campaign with two straight defeats following a 1-0 loss at Oxford yesterday (August 10).

But Robinson believes the start of the season is the best time to play a Posh side with 10 new signings. Oxford also drew at League One title favourites Sunderland on the opening day of the season.

“We came up against a team today who not many teams will live with once they get going,” Robinson stated. “It was a good time to play them.

“We’ve now played two of the three favourites to go up and taken four points off them which is nice, but we have a lot more to do.

“I don’t have a team of superstars, but I do have a great group of men.

“The first half was what I expect from my teams.

“When you look at the goal back it’s forward passes, forward runs and getting a lot of people in the box.

“There’s no secret to scoring goals, it’s making sure it happens.

“People will get carried away with our in-possession stuff, but I thought when we lost the ball the way we pressed was very good.”

Robinson and Ferguson have a healthy respect and rivalry stretching back the best part of a decade to when they were managing MK Dons and Posh respectively.