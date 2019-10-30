Peterborough United seek to make amends for heavy Cobblers defeat by gaing revenge for an embarrassing FA Cup defeat

Peterborough United under 18s can make up for a disappointing Midland Youth Alliance League result on Saturday (October 26) by making progress in the FA Youth Cup at Dereham tomorrow (October 31, 7pm).

Posh were beaten 5-1 at local rivals Northampton Town in a top-of-the-table clash at the weekend.

Senior professional Harrison Burrows scored the goal for Posh who are now second in the table behind Cobblers. Posh will be keen to gain revenge in tomorrow’s first round FA Youth tie for an embarrassing 2-1 loss at Dereham in the FA Youth Cup in 2015.

Future first teamers Leo Da Silva Lopes and Dion Henry played in that game for Posh.

Posh beat Huddersfield, then of the Premier League, on the way to the fourth round last season where they lost 1-0 to Bury at London Road.