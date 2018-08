Have your say

Peterborough United seek to extend their winning start in League One at Rochdale today (August 11, 3pm).

Posh won their opening fixture at home to Bristol Rovers, while Dale were successful at Burton Albion.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.