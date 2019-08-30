Peterborough United seek a first home win and Frankie Kent wants to do it at the expense of Sunderland to reward the Posh fans

Peterborough United have started scoring goals and they’re now keeping clean sheets. The next target is a first home win of the season in tomorrow’s tough-looking clash with Sunderland (August 31).

Posh centre-back Frankie Kent’s composure alongside veteran Mark Beevers in back-to-back clean sheets has been impressive to view, but the 23 year-old summer signing knows it will be tough to complete a hat-trick of blanks.

“Sunderland have started well so it’s a tough game for sure,” Kent said. “Whoever they play against us will be strong, but we will be ready for it.

“We’re really happy with the two clean sheets in a row. It’s an aim for the season to keep as many as possible as we know the boys up top will do the business.

“The whole defensive unit including (goalkeeper) Christy Pym has done well. We’re getting used to each other and our surroundings.

“We’ve made a few mistakes here and there, but the important thing is to have enough character to move on quickly.

“It was frustrating we didn’t win our last home game against Ipswich (Posh were leading into injury time), but we also showed a good reaction after conceding an early goal.

“It’s a big game tomorrow and another big crowd and we want to get that first home win for the fans who have been backing us brilliantly.”